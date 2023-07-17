MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,381,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,381,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $135,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

