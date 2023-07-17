MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.