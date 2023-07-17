Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,422,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,170,000 after purchasing an additional 605,426 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

