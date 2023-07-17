Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

DKNG stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock worth $38,299,336. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

