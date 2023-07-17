Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,779 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

