Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.94 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

