Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $42,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

EW opened at $93.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

