The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.97 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

