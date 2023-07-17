Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,725 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Barclays began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.87.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $216.93 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.44.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

