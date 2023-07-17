Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $40.45 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.15.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $354.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.22 and a 200-day moving average of $279.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

