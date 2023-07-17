Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

