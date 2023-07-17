Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 71 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $409.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.49 and its 200 day moving average is $376.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.82 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

