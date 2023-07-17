Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.