Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

