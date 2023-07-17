Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $306.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $316.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.84.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

