Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.62 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

