Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.2 %

APTV opened at $111.01 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

