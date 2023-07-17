Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 133 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.56 and a 12 month high of $456.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

