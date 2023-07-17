Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $362.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.65 and a 1-year high of $364.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.42.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

