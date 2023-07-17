Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITFree Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $362.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.65 and a 1-year high of $364.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.42.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.