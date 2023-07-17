Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $111.70 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.