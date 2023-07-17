Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Celanese Stock Down 2.3 %

CE stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

