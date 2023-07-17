Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $300,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $385.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.