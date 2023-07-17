Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Decreased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $464.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

