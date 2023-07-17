Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

