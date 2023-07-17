4,648 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.