Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,629,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $210,336,000 after buying an additional 525,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

WBA stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.