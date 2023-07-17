Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

