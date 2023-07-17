Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,523 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.