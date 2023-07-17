Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

