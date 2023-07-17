Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

