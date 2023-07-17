Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHY stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

