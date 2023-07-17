Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

