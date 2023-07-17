Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

