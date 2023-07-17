Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 129,175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 208,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,916,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.