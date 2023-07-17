Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $255.62 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average of $233.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.