Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Cuentas Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, e-commerce, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

