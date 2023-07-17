O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $983.00 at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $916.00 to $983.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $961.41 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $665.45 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $931.99 and its 200-day moving average is $874.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

