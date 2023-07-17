Mizuho Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.35.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $178.97 on Monday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $1,358,083.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,188,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,057 shares of company stock worth $53,731,820 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

