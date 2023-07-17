Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 5,348 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
