Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,176 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

