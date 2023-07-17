Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $30.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5,180.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

