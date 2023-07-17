Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $40,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

