Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,564 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,023,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

