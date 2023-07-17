Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $245,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

