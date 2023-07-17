SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

