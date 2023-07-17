SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 431,026 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 230.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 527,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.75 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

