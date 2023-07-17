SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,468,000 after purchasing an additional 720,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

