iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

