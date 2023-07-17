Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $294,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

