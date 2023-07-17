SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 61,747 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.